Kelsey Vita ’20 elected Class of 2020 President

Kelsey Vita '20 was elected class of 2020 president with 41 percent of the vote. KAYLA SHARPE / THE FLAT HAT

On Thursday, Sept. 29, 881 of the 1513 members of the Class of 2020 voted for their class president and four Student Assembly senators. Kelsey Vita ’20 was elected for the position of Class of 2020 president.

“I was really excited, I wasn’t sure what to expect,” Vita said. “I’ve been nervous about it all day but I am so excited that I was elected.”

This election saw a voter turnout of 58.23 percent, lower than last year’s turnout for the class of 2019’s fall elections.

Winning 41 percent of the vote for a total of 360 votes, Vita beat out the other seven contenders for the role of class president.

Joining her in the class of 2020’s seats in the SA senate are Ellie Thomas ’20, Noah Ferris ’20, Sarah MacPhee ’20 and Clare DaBaldo ’20 in the role of senators. These four senators were elected out of 18 senate-contenders.

Thomas and Ferris each received 10 percent of the vote, Thomas with a total of 351 votes and Ferris with 333 votes. MacPhee received nine percent of the vote with 301 total votes and DaBaldo received eight percent of the vote with a total of 288 votes.

MacPhee said that leading up to tonight, she didn’t know what to expect.

“I’m just really happy to be able to serve the College,” MacPhee said.

After votes were counted, it was determined that Ferris and Peter Sanderson ’20, who ran for class president, would each be fined $20 for a class one elections violation. Ferris and Sanderson co-sponsored a Snapchat geofilter for the day of elections that said “Sponsored by SA.” The inclusion of this comment resulted in a fine.

Welcoming the new members to the SA senate were members of the SA Elections Commission as well as SA executive representatives, class presidents and senators.

SA President Eboni Brown ’17 said it is exciting for her to see more women involved in SA. Brown also said that she is looking forward to having new senators contribute to the work of the senate.

“It’s great to have them here finally,” Brown said. “I am thankful to have them be a part of SA, we have a great bunch here. I’m excited and they are so passionate. It’s great to have fresh blood in Student Assembly and fresh ideas. I am excited to work with them and to see that the class of 2020 is represented in the best way possible.”