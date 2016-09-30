Six charged for gang activity in Crust shooting

Six people were charged with gang activity after Crust shooting. KAYLA SHARPE / THE FLAT HAT

The Williamsburg Police Department released the names of six people charged for gang crimes today related to the Aug. 27 shooting at The Crust. The six people, five of whom are from James City County and one of whom is from Williamsburg, were charged Sept. 19.

The police department released the names after a request this morning from The Flat Hat related to two of those charged.

Travis Campbell, Jamel Young Jr., Dominique Wallace, Kajoun Johnson, and Eric James were charged with gang participation and maiming by mob. Malik Born was charged with gang participation.

“All of the subjects have been served at this time, except for Travis David-Mark Campbell,” police spokesperson Greg Riley said in an email.

The shooting, which occurred during the first weekend of fall classes, resulted in one injury. John Johnson, who was charged for gang participation in conjunction with the shooting, will attend his next court date in the Williamsburg James City County courthouse Oct. 4.