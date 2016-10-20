Seoul Searching: A new tribute to classic ’80s movies

The white-washing controversy has become a major issue in cinema over the past several years. Movie studios will cast a white actor or actress to portray a person of color, frustrating audiences who would like to see all ethnicities represented fairly on screen. Benson Lee’s “Seoul Searching”, starring an all-Asian cast, succeeds as both a representation of diversity and as a celebration of it, its story highlighting the importance of engaging with different walks of life.

The film, set in 1986, follows a group of Korean teenagers attending a summer camp in Seoul, South Korea designed to educate them on the traditions of their homeland. The students come from a variety of countries and backgrounds, such as the United States, Mexico and Germany. Their cultures are reflected in their personalities and attitudes. As with any coming-of-age movie, rules are broken and romance blooms as the kids learn to appreciate each other’s differences as much as their similarities.

Diversity is a central focus throughout “Seoul Searching”, as the typical rich, white and famous actors and actresses are noticeably absent from the screen. This is a uniquely Korean story, and it’s only fitting that it be brought to life by a talented, while relatively unknown, group of Asian performers. Standouts include Justin Chon as the rebellious and insecure Sid Park, In-Pyo Cha as his strict but compassionate teacher Mr. Kim, and Esteban Ahn as Sergio Kim, a student from Mexico who serves as the movie’s comic relief.

Beyond casting, the film deals directly with the vast gulf between various countries and cultures. Each character fits a certain stereotype and embraces that role, from the rebellious rocker to the army brat to the tomboy, projecting a certain version of themselves in order to stand out from the rest of their classmates. While having stereotypical characters is rarely considered a plus, Lee does an excellent job of methodically fleshing out these misfits to reveal the pain and suffering motivating their actions. Characters connect by opening up about their internal struggles and emotions, coming to understand each other through a common feeling of insecurity.

The tone and pace of the film is a unique mix of frantic and awkward, seemingly an intentional choice to reflect the nature of teenage life. The narrative is divided into several storylines, with the camera jumping back and forth almost at random. This fluid structure makes it difficult at points to follow the plot, but it’s consistent with the rest of the filmmakers’ efforts to accurately depict the adolescent experience. The dialogue is crass and vulgar, full of sexual innuendos, the students basking in their immaturity despite their teachers’ best attempts to keep them under control. It’s not a clean, spotless film, but it’s not trying to be.

While the film succeeds on its own merit, “Seoul Searching” is also a wonderful tribute to the 1980s and the coming-of-age movies of John Hughes. The costume design is wonderful, each character sporting the perfect outfits and accessories (from ridiculous gold chains to black, fingerless gloves) for the stereotype they are trying so hard to fit. The soundtrack also adds a level of nostalgia to the experience, featuring several popular rock and pop anthems from the era in which the movie is set. One particularly memorable scene features three girls dancing to Madonna’s “Like a Virgin.” Aesthetically, “Seoul Searching” knocks it out of the park.

While it does not boast any A-list actors in iconic roles, Lee’s film tells a compelling coming-of-age story focused on a minority that has unfortunately been reduced to stereotypes by much of Hollywood. By establishing its own stereotypes and proceeding to reveal the real human beings under them, “Seoul Searching” makes an important statement with regards to diversity and representation in modern cinema.