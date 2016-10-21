‘DANCEVENT’ features new mediums in an exciting fall show

Some say dance is the purest art form, as the artist only has their body to tell a story. The participants of DANCEVENT exemplified that purity in their performances, masterfully telling tales through their movements.

This year the College of William and Mary’s department of theatre, speech and dance and Orchesis Modern Dance Company will put on their annual DANCEVENT. The show explores broad topics like connection, stress, life and death through modern dance. DANCEVENT is a concert featuring performances by students, faculty, guest artists, and will run Oct. 20 through Oct. 23 at Phi Beta Kappa Memorial Hall.

The first piece in the show was “Slender the Thread” performed by members of Orchesis. Choreographed by Professor Denise Damon Wade, the piece was beautifully and passionately performed. The stage was lit in a gorgeous violet and the dancers moved as if dreaming, perfectly in step with the haunting string music. One soloist was especially expressive, dancing gracefully as the members of Orchesis depicted the slender thread between life and death.

The second piece was a dance video entitled “Balance,” a new feature for this year’s DANCEVENT. “Balance” followed four dance students throughout their daily lives in their search for the elusive balance between sleep, schoolwork, extracurriculars and a social life, that is all too familiar for many students. The video was filmed around the College’s campus and features familiar locations like Earl Gregg Swem Library, the sundial and the Martha Wren Briggs Amphitheatre at Lake Mataoka. “Balance” featured as its central motif a student walking across a ledge, symbolizing a precarious balance many students maintain in their lives. The combination of dance in everyday life was a beautiful way to convey the stress that any student at the College understands.

After “Balance” came “Stack and Restack,” a duet choreographed and performed by director of dance Joan Gavalert and lecturer of dance Lauren Morris to original music composed by dance accompanist Larry Toji. From the beginning, “Stack and Restack” was defined by Gavaler and Morris’ gravity-defying acrobatics. The two dancers executed complex lifts with incredible skill. It was a gorgeous, structural performance, impressive not only in its difficulty, but in the artists’ expertise.

Next was “Roshambo,” performed by dancers from Orchesis and choreographed by Morris. The piece opened as a beautiful lyrical dance, but then the music suddenly shifted to a heavy drum beat and the lights changed in perfect time from calming blues to reds, oranges and greens. The dance took on a frenzied character, transitioning from fluid motions to sharp movements. In this piece many of the dancers showed great facial expressions, connecting with the audience, despite the fact that, since it was a technical rehearsal, the theater was mostly empty.

Following “Roshambo” came “Rooted,” a dance video filmed in the Hocking Hills of Ohio. The video depicts a woman’s journey home, made all the more poignant through the use of dance to convey emotions that cannot be put into words. The lush greenery and emotive dancing made watching “Rooted” a heartwarming experience. Both “Balance” and “Rooted” were produced by Damon Wade using grants partially provided by the College.

The final number was entitled “A Statement About Being” and was choreographed by Morris. This final performance was practically seamless. The dancers moved in tandem, an eerie effect when coupled with the shadowy lighting design. It was the strongest number of the night, both in its staging and execution, and left the audience breathless.

Lighting design by Taylor Nelms was both subtle and effective, picking up on elements from the dancing and the music. Lighting cues were perfectly timed and spotlights did a good job at highlighting specific dancers.

DANCEVENT was a passionately danced show, marked by beautiful choreography, well executed lighting design and gorgeous dancing. Performances are 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday with a 2 p.m. Sunday matinee. Tickets are $7 for students, $15 for community members, $12 for military and $10 for groups of 10 or more.

This review is based on a technical rehearsal of the show on Monday night, not a full dress rehearsal.