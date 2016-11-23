BOV approves 13 resolutions in November session

The College of William and Mary’s Board of Visitors met Nov. 16-18 to discuss topics including construction projects, the William and Mary Promise and establishing new committees. These discussions resulted in the presentation and approval of 13 resolutions.

Resolution 1: The Richard Bland College Committee dealt with this resolution to appoint professional faculty members in closed session.

Resolution 2: The Audit and Compliance Committee discussed and approved the 2017 Internal Audit Work Plan, which includes audits of the President’s Office, construction processes, the CARE system process, club sports funding and more.

Resolution 3: The Academic Affairs Committee dealt with this award of academic tenure in closed session.

Resolution 4: This resolution to grant a faculty member designated professorship was handled by the Academic Affairs Committee in closed session.

Resolution 5: Mathematics professor Ilya Spitkovsky, who authored or co-authored more than 200 papers and nine books, will be retiring from his role at the College.

Resolution 6: The Buildings, Administration and Grounds Committee discussed and approved a resolution to collaborate with the City of Williamsburg to build parallel bike and pedestrian paths on Compton Drive. This path is intended to create safer conditions for travel between the College’s main campus and the School of Education.

Resolution 7: This resolution approves a process for the College to procure construction services. Previously, all construction projects were handled through a Design-Bid-Build process, where the College had to choose whoever the highest bidder was. However, this resolution allows the College to use a Construction Management at Risk and Design-Build system with written justification as to why they are avoiding the Design-Bid-Build process.

Resolution 8: As part of the College’s For The Bold campaign, Martha Wren Briggs ’55 donated to support the Muscarelle Museum of Art’s expansion to include a Center for the Visual Arts. To honor her donation and other contributions to the College, the Board approved a resolution to name the center the Martha Wren Briggs Center for the Visual Arts.

Resolution 9: The Board approved the continuation of the William and Mary Promise, which fixes the yearly tuition for in-state students at the price set for their graduating class. The incoming class of in-state students will pay $16,370 in tuition, which is a 4.4 percent increase from the previous incoming class.

Resolution 10: This resolution acknowledges the Board’s receipt of the financial reports from the College, the Virginia Institute of Marine Science and Richard Bland College from the fiscal year that ended June 30, 2016.

Resolution 11: This resolution acknowledges the Board’s receipt of the financial report from the Intercollegiate Athletic Department for the fiscal year that ended June 30, 2016.

Resolution 12: The Board established the Violence Prevention Committee, which is tasked with coordinating the education on and prevention of violence at the College.

Resolution 13: The Board established a Threat Assessment Team, which will include representatives from law enforcement, mental health professionals, human resources, student affairs and compliance.