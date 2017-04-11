Protected: test page
Written by Syed Mehdi|
April 11, 2017
April 11, 20177:42 PM
The Flat Hat has been the College of William and Mary’s student newspaper since 1911. It covers the College and the surrounding area of Williamsburg, Va., printing on Tuesdays of the academic year. The Flat Hat office is located in the Campus Center basement at the intersection of South Boundary Street and Jamestown Road.
The Flat Hat derives its name and motto (“Stabilitas et Fides”) from the Flat Hat Club, the nation’s first secret society. The Flat Hat Club was founded at the College in 1750 and included among its members St. George Tucker, Thomas Jefferson and George Wythe.