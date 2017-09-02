Football: Tribe opens season at Virginia (Live Blog)

It’s the first Saturday of college football season! Welcome to the inaugural Flat Hat Sports Live Blog, straight from Scott Stadium on grounds at the University of Virginia. The Tribe takes on the Cavaliers this afternoon with kickoff at 3:30pm. Make sure to keep checking this page for our thoughts and analysis as the game goes along.

Updated 3:09 : A few key questions that will help determine how the Tribe does this afternoon — who plays quarterback for the Tribe? Will they play multiple? Throughout all the preseason, head coach Jimmye Laycock ’70 has been tight-lipped about who will take the field as the starter at the position for the Tribe. Additionally, he seemed to suggest that the offense might feature multiple quarterbacks. Also, how will playcalling change? DJ Mangas ’12 was promoted to Offensive Coordinator from his role coaching the running backs for this season. The differences in tempo and style could very well have a big impact on the College’s offense this season.

The Tribe have retreated back to the locker room and Virginia isn’t far behind. We’ll be underway in a short time.

Updated 3:17 : An interesting pregame note was delivered to the press just now. Here’s the release:

When William and Mary takes the field (3:32) they will have a show of unity organized by the team’s players. In the team’s words… The expression represents our desire to make a positive statement about our shared beliefs in cultivating a society based on respect for people of all ethnicities, cultures and backgrounds and one that embraces unity, civility and loving one another despite our differences.”

Updated 3:36 : The Cavaliers take the field behind their mascot, and the Tribe follow right after. The Tribe locks arms facing away from the field in a show of solidarity during the coin toss. William and Mary wins the coin toss and chooses to defer. The Tribe kicks off and we’re underway!

Updated 3:39 : The Tribe defense causes a quick three and out, and it’s William and Mary ball at their own 34. Tommy McKee comes out to start the season at quarterback.

Updated 3:45 : Noah Giles, a freshman running back, comes out as the starter and has a couple nice carries for a first down. McKee completes his first pass on the next play, but the drive stalls at the UVA 47 yard-line. After a delay of game penalty, McKee, who doubles as the team’s punter, boots it and the Tribe coverage stops the returner at the Cavalier 20 yard-line. Hoos ball with 10:07 left in the first.

Of note: senior defensive captain and shutdown corner, Aaron Swinton, is in street clothes today.

Updated 3:56 : The Tribe defense gets a sack and a chance to force a punt on 3rd and long, but the Cavaliers pick up the first. Later on the drive, Virginia runs for 16 yards on their first big play of the game. A few more plays pass before Virginia passes for a 13 yard gain. On the play, the wide receiver fumbles, and the Tribe seem sure to have the ball, but the referee signals that UVA recovers. The Cavaliers continue to drive and eventually punch it in for a touchdown on a one-yard run to finish the 13-play, 80-yard drive. The extra point sails through and Virginia leads 7-0 with 4:27 to go in the first quarter.

The Cavaliers are getting their way on offense, killing the Tribe defense on quick passing plays. Tribe safety Corey Parker, a sophomore, leads the team in tackles so far with four.