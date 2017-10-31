State elections begin next week

Polls open at 6 a.m. Nov. 7. Those registered to vote in Williamsburg will be voting in five races. GRAPHIC BY / MEILAN SOLLY

Virginia state elections will be held next Tuesday, Nov. 7. The Flat Hat has you covered with all the information you need to know about the candidates running for governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, House of Delegates representative and City of Williamsburg commissioner of revenue.

Voting will take place at the Williamsburg United Methodist Church or the Williamsburg Community Building, depending on your address. Polls will open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

Start off with this overview of the governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general candidates’ proposals for tackling the opioid crisis. Then read this in-depth look at the House of Delegates race.

If you want to learn more about the candidates, we have a profile on each of them. The candidates for governor are Ralph Northam (Dem.), Ed Gillespie (Rep.) and Clifford Hyra (Lib.). The candidates for lieutenant governor are Justin Fairfax (Dem.) and Jill Vogel (Rep.). The candidates for attorney general are Mark Herring (Dem.) and John Adams (Rep.). The candidates for Virginia House of Delegates are Mike Mullin (Dem.) and Heather Cordasco (Rep.). The candidates for City of Williamsburg commissioner of revenue are Ray Armstead and Laura Overy.

Have a nice day, and happy voting from The Flat Hat elections team.