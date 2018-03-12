Tribe posts strong performances at ECAC-IC4A Championships

William and Mary concluded its strong indoor season March 2-3 at the Eastern College Athletic Conference and Intercollegiate Association of Amateur Athletes of America Championships held at Boston University. The women finished 19th in the team standings with a score of 16.25. Liberty captured the ECAC team title with a score of 84.50. The men finished ninth with 31 points, as Connecticut won handily with a score of 85.

Seniors Molly Applegate and Leia Mistowski led the Tribe with runner-up finishes in their respective events. Applegate ran 4:45.18 in the 1-mile run, while Delaware’s Elizabeth McGroarty won the event in 4:43.62. Mistowski capped off her stellar indoor campaign with a toss of 19.84 meters (65-01.25) in the weight throw. Junior Grace Becker tied for eighth place in the high jump, clearing 1.64 meters (5-04.50).

On the men’s side, sophomore Christopher Short had the performance of the weekend with his runner-up finish in the 800-meter. Short clocked 1:51.58 as La Salle’s Anthony Hawthorne won the event in 1:50.25. After posting the fastest qualifying time in the prelims (4:06.82), junior Ryan McGorty finished 9th in the 1-mile run in 4:08.90. Redshirt senior Faris Sakallah (14:26.69) and sophomore JP Trojan (14:28.13) finished fifth and seventh in the 5000-meter run, respectively. In the shot put, junior Preston Richardson placed fourth with a heave of 17.17 meters (56-04.00). Richardson (18.42 meters; 60-05.25) also finished fifth in the weight throw right behind teammate senior Tom Parker in fourth (18.48 meters; 60-07.75). The Tribe posted a sixth-place finish in the men’s distance medley relay. The team comprised of sophomore Cooper Leslie, senior Dylan Anderson, freshman John Rogers and McGorty crossed the finish line in 9:55.91.

The Tribe kicks off its outdoor season this upcoming weekend at home Friday and Saturday in the Tribe Invitational.