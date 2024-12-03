Agavni’s travel tips

Agavni Mehrabi ’26 is double majoring in government and finance. Outside of The Flat Hat, Agavni is a member of WCWM 90.9, Library Ambassadors and Archery Club. Email Agavni at almehrabi@wm.edu.

It’s the holiday season. That can mean Christmas music on the radio, ugly sweaters and family gatherings. You know what it can also mean? A lot of traveling. Take me: an out-of-state student who just flew back from Thanksgiving break and is bound to do it all over again after finals are out of the way.

With that in mind, I thought to provide a little list of travel tips. These are dedicated especially to freshmen who live outside of Virginia, since it can be a doozy to fly alone. However, parts of this may apply to only some of this cohort (I know a friend from New York who uses the Amtrak regularly), and parts of it may even apply to Virginians traveling with or without family to destinations beyond.

First of all, when it comes to getting to and from the airport, I have a lot to say about ride shares. This is because, in my over two years at the College of William and Mary, I have not yet found a consistent alternative. I share a Lyft with a friend here or there when the stars align (that is, when we happen to be going to the same airport at around the same time), but that’s once in a blue moon. I don’t have social media, so any organized group of people dedicated to giving each other rides on there is personally out of my reach. The Community Love and Mutual Aid GroupMe is helpful for the little things, but requests for a ride (with an attached offer to share the gas money, mind you) tend to be met with crickets. The school does offer a shuttle service for special seasons like Thanksgiving, but the limited times it’s available is not very convenient for the price of $50. Lastly, the Amtrak does offer a route to Richmond for about $15, two times a day. The problem is that the Amtrak can get heavily delayed, and it doesn’t extend to Norfolk. Yes, I acknowledge my privilege in saying I am willing to fork over $60 for a ride share to save myself the headache of coordinating my flight times with the hiccups of mass transportation. Anyways, here’s a few pointers when it comes to using an Uber or Lyft.

Don’t pre-book a ride the night before. The ride share apps seem to know that people prefer the peace of mind that comes with knowing a ride will be available at the time and place of their choosing, ahead of time, since they charge a premium for that feature. A theme, apparently, is that convenience costs extra cash. With tip #1 in mind, please do just wake up half an hour before you would if you had pre-booked a ride. Yes, that means less sleep, but you will thank yourself when you see that it can take 30 minutes to get into a car. Some of that time goes to getting matched with a driver, who will sometimes drop you without warning, after they have literally made you wait and watch them inch painfully slowly towards you on the app’s little map. Some of that time goes to finding a new driver. Some of that time may also involve them having trouble finding you and looping all around the area again before successfully doing so. The reason, truthfully, varies. Do share your location with someone you trust. I’m a little woman who may, depending on her hairstyle, pass as queer and look like she is still in middle school. Let’s just say it offers me a little bit of comfort to know someone knows where I am, when I’m in a car with a fifty year old man who may or may not have been to a Trump rally recently, rolling down an empty wooded road at 10:00 p.m. Another reason sharing your location is a nifty hack is that some weird, albeit harmless, stuff can happen. When you’ve been riding as many times as I have, you collect such quirky moments like a girl scout gathers badges. Take the time my driver asked if he could use the restroom in the middle of nowhere, halfway to Williamsburg. Or the time another driver asked cryptically if we could take a “more scenic route” that would only add “a few extra minutes” to the trip. Needless to say, I emerged from those instances unscathed, but it’s good to have someone in the loop for when you take an unexpected stop or detour. Do prepare to be uncomfortable when you’re in the car sometimes. I’ve had a guy talk to me about deer belly button perfume, a lady tell me why she always keeps a gun in her pocket, and a man tell me why he is scared for his children when transgender people can just traipse into the bathroom willy-nilly. There’s been an individual who used the word “yellow” to describe a person’s ethnicity. I’ve also heard someone listen to the same song on an hour and a half loop, and someone tell me about how many times they have had their heart broken. The key to navigating political comments or oversharing is to be prepared and remain as calm, polite and courteous as you can throughout. They’re only a driver, and your life is technically in their hands — it’s not worth an argument or your distress.

Let’s fast-forward to when you arrive at the airport. You may notice a few things. Those things come with their own tips.

It’s almost empty (cough Norfolk or Richmond), and you might have gotten there early. Or the TSA line is spilling out the airport doors (cough Fort Lauderdale International Airport), and you may not make it to your gate on time. The key is to know how busy your given airport tends to be and plan your arrival time accordingly. Your airline is telling you that you can only take your backpack with you for free (cough Spirit Airlines). If you’re hearing the “sorry, no carry-ons,” welcome to the club. Coping with this limitation can come in many forms. On my part, I start packing days in advance. It typically starts with a brainstorming period, in which I think about what I want to take with me to keep at home permanently, what I want to take with me but bring back, what I want to bring back from home and what I don’t need to take because I have it at home. This helps me keep track of just how much open real estate I have in my bag. Then I rank what I wish to put in my bag the most. And then I stuff that buddy to the brim. Another tactic I sometimes turn to is layering myself like the Michelin man in order to maximize what I can take. Picture two pairs of leggings and jeans, plus multiple bras and t-shirts and sweaters… The airport has no Starbucks. Norfolk does, by the way. It’s Richmond that is the problem child. And I’m not even a big fan of Starbucks. I just hate (and those who know me know I use that word sparingly) the Ironclad Coffee that seems to monopolize that airport. If you like a little cup of pick-me-up like me, plan ahead by going to Wawa or somewhere else before making your way to the airport. You are starting to get nervous about the flight. Flight anxiety is a real thing. You can also develop it at any moment in your life. I sure didn’t have it before this year. Maybe you’re not even afraid of heights, but you’re sensitive to turbulence, or you’re worried about a malfunction with the engine or another 9/11. Whatever it may be, might I suggest not drinking coffee before your flight? I love that beverage to death, but it does have a huge amount of caffeine, which is sure to only make your heart rate faster and your imagination wilder. To calm down instead of riling yourself up, try opting for a soothing tea. If you’re over 21, a little glass of brandy may be of assistance as well. Yes, you read that right. I have personal experience from an international flight, but if my word is not enough, consider scientific evidence that alcohol has tranquilizing qualities as a depressant drug. They used to give neurotic ladies liquor in the early 1900s for a reason. Another aid to those who are scared of flying may be music. I personally cannot maintain my chill for long enough to focus on a movie, let alone a book or homework assignment. What does work for me is upbeat music to blast, especially during takeoff. Try downloading a little plane playlist to see if that works for you. Do share your flight number with whoever is expecting you, if you are visiting family. Even if they’re not the ones picking you up, they might find it helpful to know when to set the table or whatnot. Checking your flight status is quicker for them than waiting for you to text once you’ve finally landed.

Anyways, I hope you find at least one piece of this advice relevant or helpful. If you have your own tips, too, feel free to leave a comment below. With that said, safe travels. Over and out.