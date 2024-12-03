News
Academics
Around the ‘Burg
Board of Visitors
Campus
Career Center
Construction
Faculty
Greek Life
Housing
Law School
News Analysis
Organizations
Orientation
Police
Politics
Political Correspondent Reports
Profiles
Series
Into Drug Culture
Sexual Assault on Campus
Student Assembly
Student Life
Dining
Williamsburg
Variety
Behind Closed Doors
Behind the Brick Walls
Blogs
Art and Fashion
Entertainment
Environment and Sustainability
Lifestyle
Politics and Current Events
Special Interests
Study Abroad and Travel
Campus Events
Club Spotlight
Concerts
Confusion Corner
Forkin’ Around
Gallery report
On the Record
Penne For Your Thoughts
Profiles
Sharps and Flats
Speakers
Variety Online
Williamsburg Events
Opinions
Columns
Guest columns
Ombuds
Staff Editorial
Sports
Commentary
Features
Games
Out of Bounds
Out of the Park
Profiles
The Extra Point
Multimedia
Flat Hat Focus
Podcasts
Video
Data
Graphics
Print
Magazine
Search
About
Staff
Contact
Join
Advertise
Donate
Opinions philosophy
Financial transparency
Feedback form
Submit a tip
Sign in
Welcome! Log into your account
your username
your password
Forgot your password? Get help
Password recovery
Recover your password
your email
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Flat Hat News
News
All
Academics
Around the ‘Burg
Board of Visitors
Campus
Career Center
Construction
Faculty
Greek Life
Housing
Law School
News Analysis
Organizations
Orientation
Police
Politics
Political Correspondent Reports
Profiles
Series
Into Drug Culture
Sexual Assault on Campus
Student Assembly
Student Life
Dining
Williamsburg
Students hold discussion on West Woods Two housing project
CCL&I releases Findings and Landscape report authored by students, faculty
Carl Tack ’78 discusses balancing finances, ethics in corporate world
Students supporting Palestine march to Board of Visitors reception
Variety
All
Behind Closed Doors
Behind the Brick Walls
Blogs
Art and Fashion
Entertainment
Environment and Sustainability
Lifestyle
Politics and Current Events
Special Interests
Study Abroad and Travel
Campus Events
Club Spotlight
Concerts
Confusion Corner
Forkin’ Around
Gallery report
On the Record
Penne For Your Thoughts
Profiles
Sharps and Flats
Speakers
Variety Online
Williamsburg Events
Reaping what they sew: Costuming Club hones cosplay craft, prepares for…
Penne for your thoughts: Finals snacks for last pressured, productive moments…
Happily ever after: College’s alumni share marriage, relationship stories with partners…
Reel talk: “Venom: The Last Dance” lacks plot, direction, fleshed-out characters,…
Opinions
All
Columns
Guest columns
Ombuds
Staff Editorial
Statement from the Coalition for the Defense of Democracy at William…
Adam’s Apple #9: It’s not goodbye, it’s just another apple
Agavni’s travel tips
My holly, jolly Christmas playlist
Sports
All
Commentary
Features
Games
Out of Bounds
Out of the Park
Profiles
The Extra Point
Mathis helps Green and Gold secure historic CFB record
Green and Gold drops two more during Rock Hill Classic
Tribe’s early struggles continue, team drops game to Howard
Tribe falls to Winthrop, NC Central, defeats Georgia Southern
Multimedia
All
Flat Hat Focus
Podcasts
Video
How to use Special Collections
Meet the 2024 Williamsburg City Council candidates
One hour of relaxing “Swem Beats” – Spring 2024
Photo Series: AMP & SA / Spring Concert
Data
Quiz: What type of Twamp are you?
Financial reports of Williamsburg City Council candidates two weeks from Election…
Where to go and how to pay for it: the financials…
Yik Yak: open discussion forum or anonymous hub of gossip?
Forging a new path: Reviewing PATH system after first complete registration…
Graphics
Willy & Mary #5
Nine Lives #1
Willy and Mary #2
Financial reports of Williamsburg City Council candidates two weeks from Election…
Where to go and how to pay for it: the financials…
Print
Magazine
Home
Graphics
Willy & Mary #5
Graphics
Willy & Mary #5
By
Michael Gabriel
-
December 3, 2024
RELATED ARTICLES
MORE FROM AUTHOR
Nine Lives #1
Willy and Mary #2
Financial reports of Williamsburg City Council candidates two weeks from Election Day
Leave a Reply
Cancel reply
© 1911-Present. The Flat Hat. All Rights Reserved.