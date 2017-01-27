Latest News

Digitizing the Revolution: College releases Georgian Papers Programme in partnership with Windsor Castle

January 27, 2017 - Article by:

The first roughly 33,000 digitized documents in the Georgian Papers Programme, a collection of archival documents from Windsor Castle,

Student Assembly passes bill, provides water for Jefferson Hall residents

January 25, 2017
Beckles discusses reparatory justice in annual George Taylor Ross Address

January 25, 2017

Variety

Confusion Corner: New Year, New Mentality

January 24, 2017 - Article by:

This time of year is always a heart-warming testimony to the upper bounds of human hope and naivety, especially

Night at the Opera

January 24, 2017
Branching out over break

January 24, 2017

Sports

Feature: Catching up with the Tribe

January 23, 2017 - Article by:

Over final exams and winter break, William and Mary student-athletes continued to compete. The semester ended with a rare win over Richmond on the Zable Stadium gridiron, a lopsided finish at

Track and field: Tribe’s first meet of 2017 ends with pair of victories

January 23, 2017
Men’s Basketball: Victory against JMU brings CAA record to 3-3

January 23, 2017

Opinions

Purpose beyond the page

January 23, 2017 - Article by:

Inspiring. Hard-working. Overachieving. Exhausting. Perfectionistic. Stressful. All of these describe the culture of students on campus. On one hand, that culture is awesome, and it’s a big part of what drew

Saving Adventure Games: In Defense of W&M’s Activity Classes

January 23, 2017
Women’s March: The first step in a long journey

January 23, 2017

Blogs

What Ever Happened to Baby Swing State Virginia?

November 08, 2016 - Article by:

During the 2004 presidential election, a grand total of zero dollars were spent in Virginia by both George Bush and John Kerry. Bush comfortably won Virginia in 2000 and 2004 by

Fall in Oslo

October 31, 2016
No Kangaroos in Austria

October 12, 2016

Multimedia

Super Tuesday in Williamsburg

March 20, 2016 - Article by:

On Tuesday March 1, 2016 William and Mary students turned out to vote at their respective polling locations to vote in Virginia’s primary elections. Hear what motivated them to hit the

Spotlight on Storm Chasers of William and Mary

March 20, 2016
Let Freedom Ring: First Baptist Church Bell Restored

March 20, 2016

Online Exclusives

Students Participate in a Day of Community Service

January 22, 2013
Virginia Youth Tobacco Use Dramatically Decreases

January 17, 2013
Four Virginia Universities to Start Prep Academy

November 26, 2012

Touring President Reveley’s House

September 22, 2014

“That Guy” with President Taylor Reveley

August 26, 2014

2014 SA Inauguration

April 11, 2014
City of Williamsburg unveils new software to improve recycling efforts

November 14, 2016
Students help foster sustainability partnership with local farm

September 20, 2016
Student Assembly launches student housing website

September 19, 2016
Titanic Surpasses $2 Billion in Ticket Sales

April 16, 2012
Habitat for Humanity ReStore to Open April 21

April 16, 2012
Colonial Williamsburg Opens Rebuilt Armory and Blacksmith Shop

April 03, 2012