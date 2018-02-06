1
/
108
William & Mary Student Perspectives – The Admissions Series Part 3
Flat Hat Recap 2/6/2025
How to Strengthen Your Research Grant Proposal | Writing Center Workshop Recap
1
/
108
Opinions
On the inauguration: We’re all in this together
Cameron Swartz ‘28 is pursuing a Government and Economics major. He is a member of the Club Golf team and Jefferson Pre-Law Society. Contact…
Sports
Tribe starts year off strong, picks up two wins at home
Saturday, Feb. 1, William and Mary women’s tennis (2-0, 0-0 CAA) defeated Norfolk State (0-1, 0-0 MEAC) 6-1 at the McCormack-Nagelsen Tennis Center in…
Variety
William & Mary Student Perspectives – The Admissions Series Part 3
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iYAF9UHlqT8
Students of William and Mary answer various questions regarding student life, academics, and the City of Williamsburg.
Data
The Tribe’s 2024 listening wrapped
Every year, Spotify releases “Wrapped,” producing a set of engaging infographics informing users about their listening activity in the past year. The app reports…