WMPD says officers spotted on campus, in Williamsburg were not ICE, student activist group voices concern

Sam Belmar

This is an evolving story and may be updated. Last updated Feb. 4 at 11:03 pm.

Tuesday, Feb. 4, several videos and photos circulated on YikYak and other social media platforms claiming that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents were spotted in Williamsburg and on campus at Earl Gregg Swem Library and Landrum Hall.

One of these photos depicted a group…

Read more

Latest News

Opinions

On the inauguration: We’re all in this together

Cameron Swartz
Cameron Swartz ‘28 is pursuing a Government and Economics major. He is a member of the Club Golf team and Jefferson Pre-Law Society. Contact…

Responding to Amanda Batten

Farewell from outgoing Editor-in-Chief

Sports

Tribe starts year off strong, picks up two wins at home

Ben McLoughlin
Saturday, Feb. 1, William and Mary women’s tennis (2-0, 0-0 CAA) defeated Norfolk State (0-1, 0-0 MEAC) 6-1 at the McCormack-Nagelsen Tennis Center in…

Back-to-back wins lift Tribe to third in conference standings

William and Mary wins Gold Rush, beats Monmouth 78-73

Variety

video

William & Mary Student Perspectives – The Admissions Series Part 3

Alexandra Nakamitsu
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iYAF9UHlqT8

Students of William and Mary answer various questions regarding student life, academics, and the City of Williamsburg.

Go figure (skating): Student Assembly sponsors free ice skating, provides refreshments…

Sinfonicron Sets Sail: student-run Sinfonicron Light Opera Company puts on comedy…

Data

The Tribe’s 2024 listening wrapped

Abhayprad Jha
Every year, Spotify releases “Wrapped,” producing a set of engaging infographics informing users about their listening activity in the past year. The app reports…

W&M vs Other VA Public Institutions

Faculty assembly reveals comparatively low professor salaries compared to peer institutions

Quiz: What type of Twamp are you?

Subscribe to the Flat Hat News Briefing!

* indicates required


© 1911-Present. The Flat Hat. All Rights Reserved.