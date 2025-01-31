John Hinckley Jr. | A Conversation on his Modern Life

We present an interview with John Hinckley Jr., the man who attempted to assassinate President Ronald Reagan in 1981. Hinckley spent nearly 30 years in psychiatric care after being found not guilty by reason of insanity. Since 2016, he has been living in Williamsburg, creating music and art. This rare interview offers insight into the modern life and mind of a figure who dramatically impacted American history.

Phone interview recorded November 7, 2024. Topics covered include Hinckley’s opinion on modern music, inspiration for his art, his current life in Williamsburg, and his plans for the future.