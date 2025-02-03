AMP, SA choose NLE Choppa for Spring Concert

Friday, March 28, at 8 p.m., Alma Mater Productions and Student Assembly will host NLE Choppa for its annual Spring Concert in Kaplan Arena. The 22-year-old rapper from Memphis, Tennessee first gained popularity in 2019 with his single “Shotta Flow,” which later became platinum-certified. Since then, he has built a loyal following and had multiple hits in his debut album, “Top Shotta.” NLE Choppa’s success only grew with the release of his second studio album in 2022, “Cottonwood 2.” His most-known single, “Slut Me Out,” topped at number 28 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart and became a viral sensation across social media.

NLE Choppa is not the first star-studded musical guest to visit the College of William and Mary. Recently, AMP hosted indie band COIN and hip-hop artist Sean Kingston. The most famous performer to visit the College was 22-time Grammy Award winner and rapper Kendrick Lamar, who headlined in 2013.