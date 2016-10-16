College mourns death of Austin Zheng ’18

Austin Zheng ’18 died Oct. 15 sometime after 2:00 a.m. According to an email from Vice President for Student Affairs Ginger Ambler ’88, Ph.D. ’06, Zheng died after medics and the Williamsburg Police Department responded to a 911 call about a student in cardiac arrest at an off-campus location. He was then transported to Riverside Doctor’s Hospital.

At the College of William and Mary, Zheng was studying biology and art. He was also an active member of Kappa Alpha Fraternity. Zheng, who was from Suzhou, China, worked as a teaching assistant with the New Channel Education Group, helping professional English instructors in Test of English as a Foreign Language and SAT classes before moving to the United States for college. He had a self-described special interest in both health and cultural arts.

Today’s tragedy reminds us of how close we are to one another at William & Mary,” Ambler said in an email. “What affects one of us affects us all. I know you join me in extending our heartfelt sympathies to Austin’s family and his many friends.”

The William and Mary Police Department are offering assistance to those who were closest to Zheng. Additionally, the Dean of Students Office, the Counseling Center, Residence Life, campus ministers and the Department of Student Affairs were on-call throughout the weekend and will be at the beginning of this week.

At this time, no details about funeral or memorial arrangements are known. Ambler said she would send a follow-up email later in the week once those services were finalized.