Volleyball: Tribe suffers losses against Delaware, Towson

Junior defender Sara Zumbach led the defense in blocks against both Delaware and Towson, but the Tribe could not pull out a victory in either game. COURTESY PHOTO / TRIBE ATHLETICS

­­William and Mary fell on the road Friday against Delaware and Sunday against Towson, both games ending in devastating 3-0 losses in the Colonial Athletic Association.

The Tribe (8-13, 2-6 CAA) lost the three sets by margins of 25-21, 25-19 and 25-18 against the Blue Hens (7-13, 1-6 CAA). Junior outside hitter Sydney Biniak and senior middle blocker Kristen Larrick led the offense with seven kills each while junior defender Sara Zumbach held down the defense with 14 digs. Freshman outside hitter Alex Stein dominated the blocking average for both teams with three blocks in the span of the three-set match.

The College also suffered a less competitive 3-0 loss against the Tigers (18-5, 5-3 CAA) later in the weekend. Towson dominated the first two sets, outscoring the Tribe 25-13 and 25-16, respectively. Although it started to get into its groove in an intense third set, the Tribe lost the match set 25-22. The College out-blocked the Tigers 5-4 thanks to three point-scoring blocks by junior middle blocker Paige Humphrey and two by freshman outside hitter Casey Foote. Foote led the offense with 11 kills. Zumbach again dominated the defense with 13 digs, closely followed by senior back-row defender Gabrielle Pe with 10.

The Tribe looks forward to its longest homestand of the season with four games at Kaplan Arena, starting this Friday when it plays Hofstra at 7 p.m. With eight matches left before the playoffs, the College still holds a chance to improve and be eligible for the CAA tournament in mid-November.