A lesson from Fall Break: Appreciate what we have

Around campus in the days leading up to fall break, the consensus seemed to be that everyone could not wait to get away. Some went home and others stayed in their dorms, but generally, students were excited to take a break from midterm stress and spend a few days relaxing. In fact, I heard more than one time from my friends that they could not wait to get off of this campus.

When everyone returned Tuesday, I heard many different stories, but they all shared a few common themes: very little work was done, it felt good to spend some time away, and by the end of the three days, everyone was ready to come back.

Admittedly, not everyone’s experiences are the same, but the people I know have formed close relationships in their time here. They were not shy about how eager they were to leave before fall break, but, upon returning, they were happy to see one another again. One girl told me that on her own bed, in her own house, she found herself wishing that she could come back home.

This brings me to my point: Many of us complain about different things we experience around campus, but it is important to remember what we really have. College lasts for four years — four years that only come once in our lifetimes. No matter when you graduate, you need to take advantage of the opportunities you have now. It is strange that a simple break of only four days could remind us about so much we have to be grateful for.

So, as we finalize our transition back to life on campus and begin another full week of classes, do not take what you have for granted. All of us have unfinished business that needs completing, relationships that need cementing, memories that need creating. In the years to come, I know that I do not want to look back on my four years of college and feel a sense of regret, and I do not think that I am the only one.

So I hope that we as a student body can learn something from our time away from classes — no matter how little other work we completed. It is time to find a new perspective, not to get lost in the work, stress or challenges we face, but to appreciate the community we share. Despite the fact that it has become cliched, we are “One Tribe, One Family.” So why not take advantage of that for as long as you can?

