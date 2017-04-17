A dignified ending to Reveley’s time in office

I’ve heard a lot of different reactions to President Taylor Reveley’s decision to retire next June: happiness, confusion, surprise, sorrow. I was as shocked as anybody by his sudden announcement, but I can’t say that I feel sad.

Let me clarify. I am not happy that Reveley is leaving this school. He has done more for this school than I can fit in this article. Beyond that, he has always been a friendly, approachable president who loves talking to students and making goofy videos with the Griffin. Of course I’ll miss him.

If Reveley wants to finally retire and relax after such a long career, I can’t get upset.

However, Reveley has been president of the College of William and Mary for nearly a decade. A decade is a long time, no matter who you are. 10 years ago, I was over a foot shorter than I am now and still learning how to spell the names of all the months. (Where does that first “r” in February come from, anyway?) Before he was president, Reveley was dean of the Marshall-Wythe School of Law at William and Mary. Since 1998 — the year I was born — Reveley has been working hard to make William and Mary a great school. And now, Reveley says that “I want to enjoy a few years of retirement” and “figure out what it is that I would like to do.” If Reveley wants to finally retire and relax after such a long career, I can’t get upset. Being sad seems like the wrong reaction to something that Reveley is clearly looking forward to. Besides, the image of Reveley sunbathing on a tropical beach somewhere makes me too happy to be upset over his retirement.

Some of you might think that I do not feel upset over Reveley’s retirement because I haven’t been here long enough or that I never got to talk to him. That statement is partially true. I am a freshman and obviously haven’t interacted with Reveley as much as some students. However, that does not mean I don’t feel connected to Reveley. I’ve listened to him speak on many occasions. I’ve seen him walking down Jamestown Road and strolling by the Sunken Garden. I trick-or-treated at his house on Halloween. Even before I arrived at William and Mary, my older brother told me how Reveley was always willing to stop and take a selfie with a student. But things change. Reveley would have to leave William and Mary at some point, and I think we should be glad that he’s leaving on his own terms.

As President Reveley starts his last year at the College, we should definitely celebrate his many achievements and reminisce about his long tenure at this school. But when Reveley finally packs up the President’s House next June, we should be smiling right along with him.

