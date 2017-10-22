Gloucester County police search for College graduate student suspected of shooting

The College of William and Mary sent out a Tribe Alert at 8:32 p.m. about a graduate student suspected in a Gloucester County shooting. COURTESY PHOTO / WYDAILY.COM

At 8:32 p.m., the College of William and Mary sent a campus-wide email about a graduate student, Mark Constantini, who is suspected of a shooting in Gloucester this morning and is believed to be armed. According to the message sent through the Tribe Alert system, his whereabouts are unknown.

“This is regarding [a] suspect in a shooting that took place earlier today in Gloucester County,” the Tribe Alert said. “This suspect is W&M graduate student Mark Constantini. He does not live, nor take classes on the main campus. We are notifying you of this situation out of an abundance of caution as his whereabouts are currently unknown. … Should you see him, do not approach, but contact WMPD at 757-221-4596 immediately.”

Shortly before 9 a.m., the Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a shooting that happened in the 8300 block of Guinea Road. When deputies arrived, they found a man who had been shot and sustained non-life threatening injuries. Constantini was last seen leaving the residence in a grey, 2017 Honda Civic.

The deputies have since obtained arrest warrants for Constantini. He is charged with maiming and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.