Women’s gymnastics: Tribe sets school record, gymnasts post personal bests in College’s first win of season

After having to postpone Saturday’s meet against West Chester to Sunday, the William and Mary women found their first win of the season. The Tribe took down the Golden Rams 195.100-193.450 at Kaplan Arena, posting the third-best team score in College history.

To claim its best score of the season, the Tribe put gymnasts on the podium in all four events and the all-around, setting team and individual records.

The College set a new school record on bars, posting a team score of 49.125. Freshman Katie Waldman and sophomore Evan Pakshong tied for first place with 9.875 points, tying for the third-best score in school history and posting the highest marks of both their careers. Sophomore Erika Marr also scored a career high on bars with her score of 9.825.

The Tribe also put up an impressive team score on beam, where its 48.650 points tied for the ninth-best score in school history. Sophomore Taylor White (9.800) and Waldman (9.775) both set career bests and placed first and second, respectively. Junior Madison Dwyer took third with her score of 9.750.

On vault, the College took the top two spots. Waldman equaled her career high of 9.825 for first place. Junior Katie Webber took second, putting up a career-best 9.800 to help the Tribe to a team score of 48.650.

When it came to floor, once again Waldman saw the top of the podium. She tied for first place with junior Aaliyah Kerr, posting matching scores at 9.825 and marking a career high for Waldman. Sophomore Caroline Caponi (9.775) equaled a career high and junior Sophie Harris (9.750) made a career best of her own, helping the College to its 48.675 team score.

After scoring in the top two of all four events, Waldman also took the all-around title. Her 39.300 became the third-best score in school history and marked a career high for Waldman. White (38.725) took the second-place spot, also posting a career high. Caponi came in at third, putting up 38.150 points.

The Tribe will aim to carry its winning energy through its second — and last — home meet Saturday, March 10. The men’s and women’s teams will both be competing at Kaplan in a double dual meet, the women hosting Towson and the men hosting Army.