Men win, women stumble at double dual meet

Saturday, the William and Mary men and women faced off against opponents side by side in a double dual meet held at Kaplan Arena. The men posted a season-high score of 398.85 to top Army, while the women came up short against Towson.

The best showing for the Tribe men came on floor, where the College posted a season-high team score and swept the top five spots. Freshman Cutter Fugett took first place with a career-high score of 14.05. Senior Juan Palma (13.95) and sophomore Tim O’Neill (13.6) took second and third, respectively. Junior Jack Hasenkopf (13.5) and sophomore Tomas Palma (13.5) took fourth and fifth, respectively, to give the Tribe its season-best team total of 68.6 points.

The College also posted a season-high team total on parallel bars, where senior Griffin Antle’s first place run led him to a 13.85 and led the way to the Tribe’s 66.55.

In addition to winning the parallel bars title, Antle also took first on the pommel horse, posting a score of 13.9. Fugett put up another career high, taking second place with a score of 12.85. Junior Jacopo Gliozzi placed third, his 12.75 points helping the College to a pommel horse team total of 63.9.

When it came to rings, the Tribe swept the top four spots on its way to a team score of 67.45. Senior Jeremiah McReynolds (13.7) placed first and junior David Watkins (13.6) took second. Gliozzi and fellow junior Peter Makey tied for third place, posting matching scores of 13.450.

Once again, a member of the Tribe took the individual title on vault. O’Neill took first place with his score of 14.25. Hasenkopf (14.05) took third, helping the College to a team total of 68.75 points.

The only event in which a Tribe gymnast didn’t take the individual title was high bar, and several athletes still came up big. Junior David Allen took second place with his 13.4 and McReynolds placed third with 13.35. Senior Mitchell Campbell (13.0) came in at fourth place to add to the College’s score of 63.6.

Hasenkopf was the only Tribe athlete to compete in the all-around. He took second place with his score of 76.1.

The women were not so fortunate Saturday and, despite several strong performances from individual athletes, fell to Towson 194.200-192.350.

Freshman Katie Waldman was once again a standout athlete for the Tribe, taking first in the all-around and seeing the podium on every event but floor. Waldman tied for first on the uneven bars, posting a 9.800 alongside her teammate sophomore Evan Pakshong. Waldman took second place on vault, posting a 9.775. She also placed second on beam, where her 9.750 fell just short of Pakshong’s 9.825.

On floor, no Tribe gymnasts made it to the podium, but sophomore Elizabeth Snoddy equaled a career-high 9.775, leading the way for the College on that event.

Waldman won the all-around title with her score of 59.025. Sophomores Taylor White (37.425) and Caroline Caponi (37.025) also competed in the all-around.

Friday, the women will be competing at Kaplan Arena once again. The Tribe women will host Penn Saturday at 7 p.m. The men will return to action Saturday as well, once again facing Navy. The Midshipmen will host a tri-meet that includes the Tribe and Michigan.