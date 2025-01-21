Tribe men and women dominate at home, beat Davidson in dual meet

Saturday, Jan. 18, William and Mary swimming defeated Davidson at the Bee McLeod Recreation Center in Williamsburg, Va. Both the men’s and women’s teams saw impressive performances, breaking eight pool records and winning 147-115 and 202-60, respectively.

Kicking off Senior Day, the women’s 200 medley relay team of sophomore Julie Addison, junior Caroline Burgeson, senior Ellie Scherer and junior Lindsay Juhlin finished first with a time of 1:40.90, a pool record. The Tribe also secured second place in the event, racking up 15 points total towards its team score.

Juhlin later broke a pool record in the women’s 100 butterfly, swimming a time of 53.99. Juniors Lauren Klinefelter and Erin Langenburg also placed second and third in the event, recording times of 55.79 and 56.77, respectively.

Scherer recorded another facility record in the women’s 100 freestyle, clocking in at 1:02:01. Just behind Scherer, Juhlin finished second at 1:02.15.

With a time of 1:50.28, freshman Tess Lankford earned a pool record in the women’s 200 freestyle. Sophomore Meghan Benda placed third at 1:51.36, and the women’s team tallied 14 total points in the event.

Junior Sophia Heilen set another facility record in the 11th event of the meet. Recording a time of 2:02.52 in the women’s 200 butterfly, Heilen’s new record was under six seconds shy of her personal best (1:57.03). The Green and Gold swept the top three places, with senior Julie Anderson and junior Taylor Stockard coming in second and third, respectively.

The women’s 400 freestyle relay team of sophomore Flynn Truskett, Juhlin, Burgeson and freshman Healey Morgan capped off the Tribe’s successful day with another pool record, finishing at 3:23.92.

On the men’s side, junior Brock Rempe and sophomore Aiden Bond secured facility records as well.

Earning nine points for the Green and Gold in the men’s 100 breaststroke, Rempe recorded a time of 54.23. Right behind him, William and Mary junior Logan McDonald finished second with a time of 55.79 seconds.

Bond placed first in the men’s 100 freestyle, finishing with an impressive time of 43.94 seconds en route to setting a new pool record.

Bond also won the men’s 50 freestyle with a time of 19.93. This past summer, the second-year Tribe swimmer attended the U.S. Olympic Trials at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis for the same event following a remarkable personal best of 19.71 at the 2024 Coastal Athletic Association Championships in February.

Saturday, Jan. 25, the Green and Gold looks to continue its dominance as it takes on Georgetown at McCarthy Pool in Washington, D.C.