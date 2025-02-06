College receives $50 million for Marine Science scholarship, VIMS dean to speak at Charter Day

Thursday, Feb. 6, the College of William and Mary announced a $50 million donation from R. Todd Stravitz ’82, establishing the R. Todd Stravitz Scholars Program for undergraduate marine science students.

“We are deeply grateful to Dr. Stravitz and the Brunckhorst Foundations,” College President Katherine Rowe said. “This gift removes financial barriers, allowing the brightest minds to access the learning and tools needed to address our planet’s urgent problems. These future trailblazers will craft solutions that safeguard ecosystems, economies, and the communities that depend on them around the globe.”

The donation follows that of Jane Batten in July 2024, who gave $100 million to establish the Batten School of Coastal and Marine Sciences.

Stravitz’s gift comes as the State Council for Higher Education in Virginia approved the College’s undergraduate degree in coastal and marine sciences Thursday, Jan. 30. The first cohort of students will begin the program in fall 2025, taking classes at the Virginia Institute of Marine Science.

“This gift is about funding tomorrow’s problem-solvers,” Dean of the Batten School and Director of VIMS Derek Aday said. “At William & Mary, we equip students with the skills to craft applied solutions to some of the biggest challenges of our time. This investment ensures our students can lead where the world needs them most.”

Stravitz shared a reason for his donation.

“When I was a student, a degree like this didn’t exist, and I want to create the pathway for today’s students to experience the best of William & Mary so they are prepared for the greatest challenges of their generation,” Stravitz said. “Our best hope for solving the environmental crises we face is educating young people to care for and improve our planet. Programs like this are critical to our future, and I’m honored to support this vital mission.”

The scholarship will provide full-tuition assistance to selected students starting in fall 2025. While the number of recipients has not been determined, the College expects to increase the number annually.

“I think William and Mary is one of the best places to go if you’re interested in doing marine science studies as an undergraduate, especially with the VIMS in such close proximity,” Nick Goodman ’27, who aims to declare a major in marine science once it becomes available, told The Flat Hat. “And now with this grant that we receive, the opportunities are only going to increase for how students can get involved with marine science.”

Goodman said he joined the ecotoxicology lab with associate professor Juliette L. Smith at VIMS and hopes to be more involved in the future.

“The reason I chose this ecotoxicology lab that I’m working in is because it sets me on the path to go into a whole load of different fields, including pharmaceuticals, toxicology, chemical oceanography,” Goodman added.

“This donation will open many doors for students interested and invested in marine science in Virginia,” Sarah Herrera ’25, co-president of Marine Science Society, told The Flat Hat. “This scholarship will help lower financial barriers to entering this field. Many of the most important classes are field courses which often have extra costs associated with them. Any opportunity to lower these barriers should be welcome as marine and coastal science is becoming more and more apart of our lives. The ocean’s importance is becoming more prominent with the increasing threat that climate change presents.”

Last November, Rowe announced that the College would be entering the “Year of the Environment,” following a similar declaration a year prior for the “Year of the Arts.”

The College made the designation to showcase its commitment to safeguarding the health and resilience of the environment.

“The yearlong observance will focus on advancing sustainability efforts on campus and furthering William & Mary’s environmental impact around the world,” the College’s website reads.

The College announced last week that Aday would serve as this year’s Charter Day speaker, kicking off the Year of the Environment celebrations.

“It’s urgent and appropriate,” Aday told The Flat Hat in an email. “Safeguarding the planet is one of the most pressing issues of our time, and William & Mary continues to evaluate how its long-term actions — and its research and educational missions — can play an important role in meaningful change. To advance these efforts, William & Mary will officially kick off its Year of the Environment initiative at Charter Day on February 7.”

Aday also touched on the highly influential gift Batten provided.

“The transformational $100 million gift last summer from philanthropist Jane Batten has positioned W&M’s Batten School of Coastal & Marine Sciences and VIMS as the premier destination for developing solutions to climate threats — building on the university’s strong scientific reputation and incredible expertise in coastal resilience,” Aday added.

This action to create an undergraduate marine science major marks the first in Virginia.

VIMS was established in 1940 and became fully integrated into the College in 1979, offering B.S., M.A., M.S. and Ph.D. degrees.