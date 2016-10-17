Colonial Interpreters breathe new life into the past

Past a sea of backpacks, laptops and headphone-wearing students, about half a mile from the heart of campus, Jenny Lynn continues to manufacture tin products the way Americans did in the 18th century. Along with her co-workers, such as Emma Cross, who is a leather worker, and Aislinn Lewis, an apprentice blacksmith, Lynn is an example of Colonial Williamsburg’s living, breathing history.

“We’re keeping it alive,” Lynn said. “We’re keeping it going. We’re perpetuating it. We’re setting up, as apprentices, a way to have more generations of tradesmen come through and learn how to do it the same way and keep that trade alive.”

These interpreters are part of a large community of historians within Williamsburg. They essentially live in the 18th century for 12 hours a day, five days a week, not including weekend events. Their full-time schedule gives them a unique understanding of what it means to be an interpreter, rather than a reenactor.

“Reenactors are more hobbyists,” Lynn said. “They are the ones who go out on their own time. Here at Colonial Williamsburg, we’re doing the professional branch of that. What we’re doing is historical interpretation as a profession.”

Each of these particular interpreters works in a trade that was traditionally dominated by men, which often confuses their visitors.

“People get confused when they see us, as women, in the shop,” Cross said. “They think it doesn’t fit in the historical context.”

Researching their roles as women in the trade adds to the already huge amount of research the interpreters are required to do.

“People think we’re doing this just as volunteers, that we’re not professional historians, or that this is a place you can come work if you’ve got nowhere else to go,” Lewis said. “Really, we’re all academics, we’re just working in a different medium.”

This extensive historical immersion is part of what makes Colonial Williamsburg unique in its approach to maintaining authenticity and accuracy. Interpreters have both the responsibility and the desire to physically reproduce history. Their work has produced items authentic enough to be accidentally sent to antique shops only for experts to discover that they were made by interpreters.