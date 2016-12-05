Robbery on Richmond Road Dec. 4 leaves no one injured, suspect unidentified

A man wielding a knife robbed a Shell Station on the 1600 block of Richmond Road Dec. 4, according to a press release issued by the Williamsburg Police Department today.

The clerk at the Shell Station where the robbery occurred described the suspect as being a tall white male wearing a ski mask. The suspect displayed a knife before demanding money. No one was injured.

At this time, the WPD has not identified a suspect.

The full release from the Williamsburg Police Department is included below:

On December 4, 2016 around 2050 hours Williamsburg Police responded to the Shell station located in the 1600 block of Richmond Road for a robbery. Upon arrival, the clerk advised a tall white male wearing a ski mask, dark colored hoody, jeans and boots entered the stored around 2040 hours. The suspect displayed a knife and demanded money. The clerk gave the suspect an undetermined amount of money. The suspect them fled the scene on foot in an unknown direction.

No one was injured during the incident.

This incident is currently under investigation. If the public has any information on this incident or any other crime in the Williamsburg area, please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-888- LOCK-U- UP or the Williamsburg Police Department at 757-220- 2331.