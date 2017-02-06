Tennis: Both men and women tie up records 3-3

The William and Mary women evened their record at 3-3 this weekend with a 7-0 victory over Big 12 foe West Virginia and a 4-2 defeat against Kansas. The men also fell to 3-3 this weekend, replacing a three-game win streak with a two-game losing streak on the road, falling to Notre Dame 0-7 and Valparaiso 3-4.

The Tribe women secured all six singles matches, five of which were straight-set wins against the Mountaineers (2-4) Saturday. Junior Olivia Thaler and sophomore Lauren Goodman played doubles together for the first time at the No. 1 spot and defeated West Virginia’s Kaja Mrgole and Christina Jordan 6-4. In the No. 2 spot, senior Marie Faure and junior Ekaterina Stepanova cinched another 6-4 win against the Mountaineer’s Habiba Shaker and Lyn Yuen. Thaler also defeated Jordan 6-0, 6-2 at the No. 4 singles spot.

The College fell 4-2 to Kansas (4-1) the following day. The Jayhawks opened the match with doubles victories at the No. 1 and No. 3 spots against freshman Rosie Cheng and Stepanova 6-2 at the No. 1 and sophomore Deepa Dhore and junior Cecily Wuenscher 6-3 at the No. 3. Stepanova and Thaler secured the Tribe’s 2 singles points at the No. 2 and No. 5 spots, consecutively. Faure did not get to finish her tie-breaker match after a 6-2 comeback from a 0-2 loss. Goodman fell at the No. 1 singles spot against Jayhawk Anastasia Rychagova 6-2, 6-0 while Cheng and Stepanova dropped the No. 1 doubles match against Nina Khmelnitckaia and Tess Bernard-Feigenbaum 6-2.

The Tribe men ended a three-game win-streak in Indiana with a brutal 7-0 defeat against Notre Dame. At the No. 3 spot, senior Addison Appleby held out strong against Notre Dame’s Matt Gamble in an intense tiebreaker set before eventually dropping the match 6-7, 6-3, 10-7. Appleby’s was the College’s only three-set match against Notre Dame. Senior Aidan Talcott lost a close match against Notre Dame’s Josh Hagar 6-0, 7-6.

The College continued its losing-streak with a narrow 4-3 loss to Valparaiso. Junior Christian Cargill won an electrifying three-set match at the No. 2 singles spot 6-3, 6-7, 6-4 against Valpo’s Chad Kissell, who is ranked in the top-100 nationally. Junior Alec Miller and senior Damon Niquet both came out on top in thrilling matches, 6-4, 7-6 and 6-4, 6-3 respectively, against Valparaiso’s Dave Bacalla and Brandon Ancona. The College lost doubles matches at the No. 1 spot with junior Ryan Newman and Talcott and at the No. 3 spot with junior Christian Cargill and Niquet, both 6-2. Appleby and sophomore Tristan Bautil were unable to finish their No. 2 doubles match.

The women will be traveling to North Carolina to take on Atlantic Coast Conference foes Wake Forest Feb. 11 and North Carolina State Feb. 12. The men will also be heading to the Carolinas to take on Elon, the men’s first Colonial Athletic Association match of the season, Feb. 11 and traveling further south to Winthrop Feb. 12.