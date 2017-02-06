T&F: Women dominate Vince Brown Invitational

The men and women competed against Norfolk State and Hampton at Saturday’s Vince Brown Invitational at Christopher Newport University. The women dominated the field events to finish atop the three-team standings with 156.5 points, while the men placed second with 121 points behind Norfolk State’s 240.

The College picked up a couple of wins on the women’s side on its way to victory. Freshman Lauren Graves cleared 3.40 m (11-1.75) to win the pole vault and junior Leia Mistowski won the weight throw with a toss of 16.89 m (55-5).

The men also left Newport News with several impressive individual performances.

Redshirt freshman Andrew Cacciatore won the 5,000-meter race in a huge personal best time of 15:01, and senior pole vaulter Derek O’Connell won once again at the Freeman Center, clearing 4.90 meters (16-0.75). Redshirt senior Taylor Frenia continued his red-hot indoor season with wins in the shot put (17.69 meters, 58-0.5 ft) and weight throw (18.58 meters, 60-11.5).

The Tribe returns to action next weekend at the Chipotle Marshall Invitational in West Virginia.