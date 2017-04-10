Tennis: Men outmatch East Carolina, lose heartbreaker to Middle Tennessee while Women dominate Old Dominion

Senior Marie Faure contributed to the Senior Day victory with a win in both doubles and singles play. COURTESY PHOTO / TRIBE ATHLETICS

The William and Mary men welcomed East Carolina to the McCormack-Nagelsen Tennis Center Friday. The Tribe (9-9) outmatched the Pirates (14-7) in a landslide 6-1 victory.

The College secured the doubles point as the duo of senior Addison Appleby and sophomore Tristan Bautil defeated East Carolina opponents 6-4 at the No. 1 spot while junior Christian Cargill and senior Damon Niquet claimed victory at the No. 2 spot.

The Tribe kept the momentum rolling with three straight singles victories, clinching the overall match win. Niquet finished first, defeating East Carolina’s Kasey Countee 6-0, 6-3 at the No. 5 spot. Cargill followed in the No. 2 spot, conquering Pirate Vlad Anghel 6-2 in both sets and completing his 11th victory at the No. 2 spot with a 9-5 record. Junior Lars de Boer’s 7-5, 6-0 win at the No. 6 spot put the College up 4-0, securing the win.

“Everybody fought hard and a lot of guys are playing well,” Cargill said. “It’s a good thing to see.”

Junior Alec Miller defeated East Carolina opponent Fredric Lehfeldt 7-6 (3), 6-0 at the No. 4 spot, followed by Aidan Talcott at the No. 1 spot with a 6-4, 6-5 defeat over Pirate Freddie McGeehan, who retired for injury. Appleby fell in a heartbreaking three-set matchup 7-5, 2-6, 10-3 against East Carolina foe Ronny Georgi.

Saturday, the Tribe welcomed Middle Tennessee (11-12) to the Millie West Tennis Facility. The Tribe lost the epic matchup 4-3 after a long, unrelenting battle at the No. 5 spot by double-header Niquet.

The College started down early in the matchup, losing the doubles point to the Blue Raiders. Talcott’s quick victory over Tom Moonen at the No. 1 spot, both sets 6-2, tied the match up 1-1. This was Talcott’s ninth win of 15 tries at the No. 1 spot, improving his overall season record to 13-9.

Middle Tennessee regained the lead with several consecutive victories. Miller fell to Blue Raider opponent Gian Issa 7-6, 6-4 at the No. 4 spot. Appleby fell in a marathon tiebreaker set 5-7, 6-4, 7-6 at the No. 3 spot to Middle Tennessee’s Miguel Negre. Cargill pulled off a win over Gonzalo Morell 6-2, 6-4 at the No. 2 spot. The Blue Raiders led the Tribe 3-2.

“I think we need to execute a little better,” Cargill said. “We had chances in basically all of the matches and we didn’t come through, but we have a few more matches to work on it.”

With a 6-3 win in both sets over opponent Nicolas Buitrago, de Boer brought the Tribe back in and tied the match up 3-3. The match fell on the ongoing No. 5 contest between Niquet and Middle Tennessee’s Luis Morillo. Niquet stole the first set 6-4, but Morillo came back and took the second set 6-2. Morillo took the back-and-forth tiebreaker set 7-5, claiming the victory for the Blue Raiders.

The men will finish off their regular season by hosting Virginia Commonwealth Wednesday at 3 p.m. and Old Dominion April 16 at 1 p.m., both at the Millie West Tennis Facility.

Saturday, the Tribe women defeated Old Dominion (10-8) at the Millie West Tennis Facility 5-2 on Senior Day. Senior Marie Faure contributed to the victory with a win in both doubles and singles play in her final appearance at home.

The College (10-10, 3-1 CAA) claimed the lead early on, claiming the doubles point. Junior duo Ekaterina Stepanova and Olivia Thaler and the pair of Faure and sophomore Lauren Goodman defeated Monarch opponents 6-2 and 6-3, respectively.

“Today’s game was awesome,” Stepanova said. “We won, and it was a good team effort.”

Freshman Rosie Cheng fell at the No. 4 spot 6-1 in both sets to Nataliia Vlasova. Stepanova came out on top at the No. 1 singles spot, defeating Monarch Ingrid Vojcinakova 7-5, 6-3. Faure conquered her final singles contest at home 7-6, 6-1 against Old Dominion’s Eliska Petrackova at the No. 2 spot. At this point, the Tribe led the Monarchs 3-1.

At the No. 3 spot, freshman Natalia Perry lost a three-set contest against Natalya Malenko 6-4, 3-6, 7-6. Goodman’s 7-6, 6-3 victory at the No. 5 spot secured the Tribe conquest over Old Dominion. Thaler finished off the match with an unyielding three-set win over Marijana Novakovic 6-3, 4-6, 6-4.

“Our seniors played well and we won, so it was all around a good day,” head coach Tyler Thomson said. “We’ve still got a lot to improve on, but we’ve got a couple weeks left to practice and we’re going in the right direction.”

The women will close out the regular season on the road at VCU April 15.