Statement from IFC President Tommy Rubino ’19 regarding Pi Kappa Alpha party

On April 24, Interfraternity Council President Tommy Rubino ’19 made the following statement regarding allegations against an off-campus Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity event that were brought by the Asian American Student Initiative to the College of William and Mary’s administration and the IFC.

On April 24th, the Interfraternity Council was forwarded information via University Administration regarding an alleged off-campus event held by the Gamma Chapter of Pi Kappa Alpha. An article published online by The Flat Hat on April 25th provided further information on the allegations. We immediately opened an investigation into the report and the issues arising from the event. The Interfraternity Council strives to create an open and inclusive community that is welcoming to all. We take instances of racism, cultural appropriation and disrespect seriously and will hold our member organizations accountable for behavior inconsistent with our values. If you possess any information you think may be helpful to the IFC Conduct Board in its investigation, please share that information at [email protected] by Friday, April 28th, 2017.