Diesel spill cleared, cost unknown

When a fueling system malfunction occurred Tuesday, Sept. 5, a diesel spill was reported behind the Earl Gregg Swem Library at 11 a.m. The Williamsburg Fire Department contained the scene by 12:30 p.m.

For the rest of Sept. 5, part of Landrum Drive near Ukrop and the Crim Dell was closed, and the parking lot adjacent to Swem has been closed indefinitely.

We are grateful for the quick response of both the William & Mary Police and Williamsburg Fire Departments and thankful that no injuries have been reported,” College Spokesperson Suzanne Seurrattan said in an email.

Per state guidelines, the incident was reported to the Department of Environmental Quality, which signed off on the procedures followed to clean up the spill.

At this time, full costs of the damage and repairs are not known.