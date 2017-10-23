Police arrest grad student suspected in Gloucester shooting in D.C.

Mark Constantini was arrested in D.C. on unrelated charges, after being charged in connection with a shooting in Gloucester County. COURTESY PHOTO / WYDAILY.COM

Mark Constantini, a graduate student at the College of William and Mary, was arrested Monday, Oct. 23 in connection with charges in a Gloucester County shooting earlier that day.

Constantini was apprehended by Metro Police in Washington, D.C. on unrelated charges, at approximately 2 a.m. According to the arresting officers, he will be extradited to Virginia when it is appropriate and will face charges there.

Following his arrest, the College sent out a follow-up Tribe Alert at 8:04 a.m., Oct. 23 informing students that Constantini had been arrested. No other information was included in this alert.

Initially, the College sent a campus-wide email Sunday at 8:32 p.m. about Constantini, who was suspected of a shooting in Gloucester and was believed to be armed. According to the message sent through the Tribe Alert system, police did not know his whereabouts and were searching for him. It is not clear if he was armed at the time of his arrest.

“This is regarding [a] suspect in a shooting that took place earlier today in Gloucester County,” the Tribe Alert said. “This suspect is W&M graduate student Mark Constantini. He does not live, nor take classes on the main campus. We are notifying you of this situation out of an abundance of caution as his whereabouts are currently unknown. … Should you see him, do not approach, but contact WMPD at 757-221-4596 immediately.”

Shortly before 9 a.m., the Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a shooting that happened in the 8300 block of Guinea Road. When deputies arrived, they found a man who had been shot and sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The victim was then taken to the hospital. Constantini was last seen leaving the residence in a gray, 2017 Honda Civic. At the time, Gloucester police released information about the vehicle in hopes of finding Constantini.

The deputies then obtained arrest warrants for Constantini. He is charged with maiming and use of a firearm in commission of a felony. Constantini is being held in D.C. on these charges, as well as those committed Sunday night. Once extradited, he will face all charges in Virginia.