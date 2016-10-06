Last Lap Introduction: Taylor Medley

Hi y’all! My name is Taylor Medley and I’m a senior (last lap, hey!) at the College from Roanoke, Virginia majoring in Gender, Sexuality, and Women’s Studies with a Public Health minor. I’m the co-president of VOX: Voices for Planned Parenthood and a founding volunteer & Advisory Board Member of The Haven, our center for support, advocacy, and empowerment around issues of sexual violence and relational abuse on campus. Organizations like the Lambda Alliance and Health Outreach Peer Educators (HOPE), have held my heart here for many years and I’ve been so inspired by the work of the students around me that has made our community a more affirming and inclusive place.

As I reflect on my time at the College, I am most drawn to talk about the positive shift I’ve seen in social justice spaces and overall community dynamics that have been the result of important work done by students on our campus. During my time here, conversations about and action around diversity, inclusion, sexual violence, mental and sexual health, and LGBTQ student rights have been at the forefront of the community’s consciousness. Students have been raising their voices and using their collective strength to make necessary changes to support and empower all students at William & Mary.

My mind always drifts back to these shifts in campus culture that have been so integral to my college experience, so I thought it’d be fitting to focus on this theme for my Last Lap contribution! Every month throughout my final year at the College, I’ll be uplifting individuals, organizations, and programs that have shaped my years in Williamsburg. I plan on tracing my personal history with the week’s focus then reflecting on what it’s like now in my senior year, as well as highlighting some key individuals who inspire me in the work I do on campus and in the community.

I feel #blessed that I get to share a part of my William & Mary story with y’all!

Until next time,

Taylor

P.S. These blog posts will definitely get more emotional and ~tender~ as graduation approaches! You have been warned.