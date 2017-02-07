World Interfaith Harmony Week: Panel on Religious Pluralism

In light of the recent actions of Donald Trump’s administration which restricted immigration from Muslim-majority countries, the Student Assembly hosted a panel entitled “Religious Pluralism in the Age of Trump” this past Wednesday. The panel, which was part of SA’s Diversity Initiative, was intended to celebrate the United Nation’s World Interfaith Harmony Week. Individuals on the panel gave their insights and perspectives on a wide spectrum of religious beliefs, with the objective of encouraging open discourse about interfaith relations.

Salma Elsayed-Ali ’19, Undersecretary for Religious Affairs, has spearheaded the initiatives for Interfaith Harmony Week events since fall, right around the 2016 election. However, she and others involved with the initiative did not anticipate the taut political context spurred by the Trump administration to align so closely with the events they had planned. President of the Class of 2018 Laini Boyd ’18, who collaborated with Elsayed-Ali on the planning of the panel, believed that it was opportune timing for students to be able to go to an event that so directly addressed the current political climate.

“We knew that Trump was the president-elect, but we didn’t really know that in this time period we have already had so much stress on campus with the issue,” Boyd said. “It was going to happen regardless but it’s … nice to have something to go to.”

Elsayed-Ali emphasized the value of the panel during this time, hoping that the event would help to mollify the pervasive anxiety on campus. However, she wished to express that working towards more positive interfaith relations should not be a task reserved only for times of political tension.

“These sorts of events, like World Interfaith Harmony Week, should be being held no matter what,” Elsayed-Ali said. “Regardless of what president we have … there still will be conflicts and people who aren’t open to people of various backgrounds and faiths.”