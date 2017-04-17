Women’s Golf: Tribe finishes sixth in Colonial Athletic Association Women’s Golf Championship

This weekend, the William and Mary women competed in the Colonial Athletic Association Women’s Golf Championship. The College finished in sixth place with an overall score of 931 (+67). The three day, 54-hole tournament took place at Ford’s Colony Country Club in Williamsburg, Va. Having the CAAs so close to home was both a positive and a negative for the team.

“It was actually kind of nice, convenient because my parents and my friends got to come, so that was really sweet,” junior Katie Edelblut said. “But also a little bit more difficult to get in the tournament mindset, not what you want especially for Conference, so mixed feelings.”

The Tribe came into this weekend with the momentum of consecutive second place finishes in its past two events. Competing in the conference championships, however, brings a new dynamic to the game.

“We try not to think of it as too different, but it definitely is different,” sophomore Liz Choi said. “I would say it’s more so the pressure that comes along with it. But it’s golf so you’ve got to play your own game.”

After a testing first day of play, the College sat in seventh place out of the eight teams in the conference. With a 34-over 322, the Tribe finished 26 strokes behind the College of Charleston’s leading score of 296 (+8). During round one, Choi was the only member of the Tribe to finish in the top 20, tying for 19th with a score of 6-over 78. Senior Mia Zanghetti was two strokes behind, tying for 24th with an 8-over 80 finish. Freshman Allison Olberding and sophomore Riley Corona both shot 10-over 82s to tie for 29th, while Edelblut followed by one stroke to tie for 33rd at 11-over 83.

“It’s hard but you just got to just keep grinding. I mean even after a bad first round there’s still a lot of golf left to play,” Zanghetti said. “It’s cliche, but anything can really happen out there.”

In the second round, the Tribe came back to shoot the third lowest score of the day with a strong 305 (+17). Edelblut fired an even 72, her fourth lowest collegiate round, while Zanghetti shot a 3-over 75. Olberding trailed by three to finish the day at 78 (+6), followed by Corona at 80 (+8) and Choi at 81 (+9).

Delaware moved into the top spot with a 295 (+7), while UNC-Wilmington followed closely behind with a 299 (+11). This placed them at the top of leaderboard going into the final round, with Delaware having an overall score of 601 (+25) and UNC-Wilmington at 603 (+27). The Tribe, at 627 (+5), was only three strokes behind sixth place team Elon, whose two-day total was 624 (+48).

After day three, the Tribe jumped into sixth to end the tournament, thanks to its best finish of the weekend at 304 (+16). Overall, the team ended with a total score of 931 (+67), six shots ahead of seventh place finisher, Elon, at 937 (+73). Delaware remained in first, finishing at 896 (+32).

Zanghetti ended her fourth and final CAA Championship with the Tribe’s best individual score, tying for 15th overall at 231 (+15). Head coach Ed Teer commented on Zanghetti’s career with the Tribe.

“Mia has played great for this team for four years,” Teer said. “She worked really hard this year at getting better, she asked for extra help, she really did good things this semester.”

Edelblut ended the tournament tied for 17th with a three-day score of 232 (+16). Choi trailed by one point, finishing in a tie for 19th at 233 (+17). Olberding finished her first CAA Championship tied for 24th with a 237 (+21), and is confident about the future for both herself and the team.

“I have three more years, so we’re going to get our revenge sometime,” said Olberding. “I’m taking away that I, at least for me personally, am very close to where I can be at an elite level. Just working on a couple things, mental game, other than that I’m very happy with how I performed.”

Corona finished with a total of 243 (+27) to come in 31st. This was the first CAA Championship for Corona as well.

“This was my first CAA, so it was a cool experience just to see how the whole tournament worked,” she said. “Obviously there’s a little bit more pressure, you put a little more pressure on yourself and count it as being a bigger tournament, but you also try and keep in mind that it’s also just another 18 holes, and you play 18 holes all the time.”

After a very strong spring season, Teer said he is optimistic for the College’s potential for the future.

“I think we can be highly competitive in the CAA,” said Teer. “We just have to prepare a little better for the bigger events.”