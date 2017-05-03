Jack Whitman to Transfer to Kansas

William and Mary junior forward Jack Whitman announced that he will be transferring to Kansas next year. Whitman, who redshirted his freshman year, previously stated that he would transfer following his graduation this year from the College to play out his final year of eligibility. As per National Collegiate Athletic Association rules, he will be eligible to play this upcoming season due to his graduate transfer status.

The 6 foot 9 forward from Lexington, Kentucky garnered interest from multiple top-tier programs after announcing his intention to transfer. Whitman reportedly scheduled visits with North Carolina, Clemson and George Washington; however, the UNC and Clemson visits were cancelled.

Whitman scored 10.1 points and snagged 5.4 boards per contest last season for the Tribe. He played in 30 games, starting in 26. He ranked sixth in the Colonial Athletic Association in blocks per game with 1.2.

The College is left depleted at the forward and center positions with the departure of Whitman. The presumptive starter at the center position is freshman Nathan Knight, who impressed during his rookie season. However, at this time, there is not another player on the Tribe roster taller than 6 foot 8 inches. The College will most likely need to find another big, solid body to back up Knight.