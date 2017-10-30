Gillespie aims to capture democratically-held gubernatorial seat

From his humble beginning as a Senate parking lot attendant to his election as the Republican candidate running for governor of Virginia, Ed Gillespie has climbed the political ladder. He is also a former chair of the Republican National Committee, owns a lobbying firm, and was a counselor to former U.S. President George W. Bush and aide to Mitt Romney.

During his campaign Gillespie has emphasized the importance of creating jobs and reviving the economy. He plans to accomplish these goals through principles of conservative limited government and tax reform.

As part of his aggressive tax reform, Gillespie plans to institute a cut on individual income tax by 10 percent across the board. He also plans to implement a policy that requires agencies to repeal or modernize two regulations for every new one created. These policies are part of a broader goal of natural economic growth through the expansion of existing businesses in Virginia. He aims to reduce the cost of dealing with government by 50 percent for citizens of Virginia.

Chairman of Ed Gillespie’s campaign for governor of Virginia Pete Snyder ’94 said that Gillespie is a better choice for Virginians and especially for students at the College of William and Mary.

Our economy in Virginia is flatlining right now,” Snyder said. “We need to rev it up and we need to make sure that the terrific graduates of William and Mary actually have jobs and remain in the Commonwealth instead of have brain drain and move to places like Texas and California and Florida and economies that have been outperforming Virginia.”

Gillespie also plans to address issues that threaten the safety of Virginians, and specifically the opioid crisis. Gillespie’s plan centers on the fact that addiction is a disease and not a moral failing. Therefore, his plans do not focus on incarceration for drug use but rather intervention and recovery.

“Thousands of Virginians are facing challenges with mental illness and addiction, and too many of them are struggling to find treatment and recovery,” Gillespie said to ABC News. “My plan will strengthen our mental and behavioral health services and fight the opioid epidemic that has swept across our Commonwealth.”

Gillespie also breaks with U.S. President Donald Trump on certain immigration issues involving DACA Dreamers. As the son of immigrants himself, Gillespie believes DACA should be saved.

“I’m the son of an immigrant,” Gillespie said to the Washington Post. “My father came here as a child from Ireland. He was eight years old. … Now, they came here legally. He was processed through Ellis Island. But obviously, it wasn’t his choice to move to America and in the case of these dreamers, it wasn’t their choice either. And so, I think that clearly is a factor and I do not think they should be deported. And I hope Congress takes action to make sure that they’re not.”

When addressing minimum wage, an important issue all the way down the ticket this race, Snyder said that Gillespie does not believe in increasing the wage to $15. He believes that this would be backbreaking for small businesses and that businesses would flee areas where this is imposed. He plans to create a growth economy by ridding regulations on small businesses and imposing his 10 percent blanket tax cut.

[This tax cut] wouldn’t come from anywhere,” Snyder said. “It is dependent on our economy continuing to grow. If we have a massive downturn, we’re not going to be cutting essential services. If we have slower growth you won’t see that tax relief.”

Snyder emphasized that Gillespie is the better choice for Virginia and for students at the College because he plans to bring jobs back to the Commonwealth.

“William and Mary students, if they want to remain in the Commonwealth, they’re going to want to graduate and they’re going to want to have a job,” Snyder said. “Ed Gillespie, when it comes to his plan for jobs and the economy, hands down is far superior to the one that Ralph Northam has really presided over.”