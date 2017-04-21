For the Bold to light up Washington D.C. April 27

The College of William and Mary will light up different locations in and around Washington, D.C. April 27 as part of its billion-dollar fundraising campaign. COURTESY PHOTO / WM.EDU

In a campus-wide email sent April 21, College of William and Mary President Taylor Reveley announced that as part of the billion-dollar fundraising campaign, the College would illuminate the George Washington Masonic National Memorial, the National Portrait Gallery, the Verizon Center and the Capital Wheel at the National Harbor with green and gold April 27.

William & Mary's colors will shine gloriously throughout Washington D.C., Maryland and Virginia — from points far and wide — honoring our largest community of alumni, parents and friends,"

“William & Mary’s colors will shine gloriously throughout Washington D.C., Maryland and Virginia — from points far and wide — honoring our largest community of alumni, parents and friends,” Reveley said in the email. “Across campus, the nation and the globe, I ask each of you to show your Tribe Pride that evening.”

April 27’s series of illuminations will coincide with a “For the Bold” event in Washington D.C.

During the day, the College will do a digital domination of the Verizon center, where a campaign video and fundraising images will go up every hour.

According to Reveley, this event is to recognize the College community in Washington D.C., which is the biggest hub of alumni and parents. Additionally, the College offers classes in Washington D.C. during the fall and spring semesters and over the summer.

This marks the third of the College’s illuminations. During fundraising events in New York and California, the College lit up the Empire State Building and the Ferris wheel on the Santa Monica Pier, Sept. 29 and March 17, respectively.